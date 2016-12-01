Tractor stolen

Overnight (November 29-30), a blue 1985 Ford F-1300 farm tractor (damage to right rear fender) was stolen from a property on Blythe Road, North Glengarry Township. Investigation indicated that a shed was forcibly entered to access the unit.Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for any incident should immediately contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.