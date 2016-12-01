Driver succumbs to injuries

A second person has died following a three-vehicle collision in South Glengarry Wednesday.

The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash, Jeffery Dobson, 20, of South Stormont Township succumbed to his injuries in hospital today (December 1). Kyle Quesnel, 20, of Cornwall, had earlier passed away from injuries suffered in the accident which occurred at 11:30 a.m. November 30 on County Road 2.

A police investigation has indicated that a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Jeffery Dobson, was eastbound when he lost control and collided with a westbound 2015 Dodge van, driven by a 61-year-old woman from South Glengarry.

Kyle Quesnel was one of two passengers in the Honda. A 19-year-old Cornwall woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van (the lone occupant) was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third vehicle (pick-up & trailer) was involved but made minor contact after the fact but no injuries resulted.