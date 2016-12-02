Candidate disqualified over "fun" video

Derek Duval, of Vankleek Hill, says he has been disqualified from tomorrow's Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Conservative nomination convention because of a video shot "in good fun" years ago.

Mr. Duval says the last-minute decision came after party officials thought a pile of poutine shown being eaten off a hockey stick was a hamster. Plus, the person in the video isn't him.

Mr. Duval, son of long-time Vankleek Hill councillor Paul Emile Duval, charges the real reason was that party leader Patrick Brown wants Amanda Simard, a Russell councillor, to be the Tory standard-bearer in the next Ontario election.

Here is Derek's Duval FB post:

https://www.facebook.com/derek.duval.gpr/posts/1716548301996188