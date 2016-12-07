Witnesses sought in fatal investigation

Ontario Provincial Police investigators are seeking witnesses in the wake of a fatal collision on Highway 417 in East Hawkesbury November 29.

Police want to speak to anyone who would have driven through the area just prior to the collision and would have seen tractor-trailers parked on the side of the road of Highway 417 westbound at exit/off-ramp #5.

Anyone who observed the involved vehicles any time between midnight and the time of the collision is asked to contact Constable Alexandre Bolduc at 613-632-2729.

Alexandre Roberge, 36,from St-Mathieu-De-Beloeil, Québec, died in the crash that occurred at 3:40 a.m. Three tractor-trailer units were involved in the collision; two were fully consumed by fire.