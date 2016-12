A 50-year-old St-Zotique man has been charged for allegedly being part of an international drug smuggling ring.

Jaime Flores, 50, and two others were arrested Thursday after RCMP officers searched homes in St-Zotique and Lancaster, seizing 127 kilograms of cocaine.

Police say the accused were importing hundreds of kilos of cocaine from Los Angeles and Houston. The drugs were destined for the Montréal market.