New fire dispatch service

South Glengarry has transferred fire dispatch services from the City of Brockville to the Cornwall Police Dispatch Center. Residents will see no difference in service as a result of this change in service providers.“We are excited to move forward with this initiative,” stated Acting Fire Chief Dave Robertson, “All emergency lines and radio systems have been tested and are fully operational.” All emergency calls should continue to be directed to the standard 911 number. Residents of Hamilton’s Island will continue to call Akwesasne Police at (613) 575-2000 for all emergencies. This request for assistance will then be forwarded to the appropriate emergency service including South Glengarry Fire.For more information please contact Acting Fire Chief Dave Robertson at 613-347-2500 or dave.robertson@southglengarry.com.