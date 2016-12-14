Missing person

The public is being asked to help find a Glen Roy man who went missing early this morning (December 14).
Gerald Anseeuw, 76, was last seen at about 4 a.m. when he left his residence on the Glen Roy Road in South Glengarry, driving a beige 2007 Buick Allure (Ontario plates # BVHS289).
He is described as 6’ tall, 230lbs, heavy build, bald - wearing a blue parka, blue jeans, blue stripped button shirt, duck shoes and a Legion baseball hat. He suffers from the onset of dementia. Anyone with information is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
