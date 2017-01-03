Pre-budget consultation

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell will host local pre-budget consultations on January 11 and 12. This is an opportunity to voice concerns outlining how Ontario should reform its regulatory and economic policies. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are invited to register to present their concerns regarding the upcoming 2017 Ontario Budget and highlight local needs that need to be addressed in Toronto. To register, please contact Marilyn McMahon at MPP Jim McDonell’s office 613-933-6513, or register at www.eventbrite.com by January 9.

January 11, 2017

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

McIntosh Inn,

12495 Hwy. 2 East

Morrisburg

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Stormont Meeting Place

16299 Fairview Dr.

Avonmore

January 12th, 2017

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nelson Laprade Centre

9 William Street

Chesterville

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

South Stormont Hall

2 Mille Roches

Long Sault

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Branch 544 Lancaster Legion

181 Military Road

Lancaster