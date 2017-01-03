Pre-budget consultation

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell will host local pre-budget consultations on January 11 and 12. This is an opportunity to voice concerns outlining how Ontario should reform its regulatory and economic policies. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are invited to register to present their concerns regarding the upcoming 2017 Ontario Budget and highlight local needs that need to be addressed in Toronto. To register, please contact Marilyn McMahon at MPP Jim McDonell’s office 613-933-6513, or register at www.eventbrite.com by January 9.
January 11, 2017
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
McIntosh Inn,
12495 Hwy. 2 East
Morrisburg
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
North Stormont Meeting Place
16299 Fairview Dr.
Avonmore
January 12th, 2017
9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Nelson Laprade Centre
9 William Street
Chesterville
12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
South Stormont Hall
2 Mille Roches
Long Sault
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Branch 544 Lancaster Legion
181 Military Road
Lancaster