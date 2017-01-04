2,538 customers powerless

High winds, freezing rain and heavy snow have left some 2,538 Hydro One customers in the area without power.
Across the province, there are 248 active outages affecting over 28,000 customers. Where safe, Hydro One crews are out assessing damage and restoring power to customers.
"Crews have been working since last night to restore customers and won't stop until every customer has their power back," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Tree contact accounts for over 30 per cent of outages and this type of weather can cause trees to fall on our lines and damage equipment. Stay 10 metres away from any fallen power lines."
Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235 or download the Hydro One power outage app. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages. Hydro One is the first utility in Canada to offer this service. Customers can register for Outage Alerts online at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.
If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.