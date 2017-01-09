Pedestrians hurt in five-vehicle collision

January 6, shortly after 6:00 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Hawkesbury detachment, Prescott-Russell Paramedics, Champlain Fire Department, and OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI), responded to a collision on Highway 34 between Aberdeen and Ridge Road, south of Vankleek Hill in Champlain Township, involving five vehicles and three pedestrians.

A black Saab was northbound on Highway 34 when its driver initiated a U-turn manoeuvre, resulting in a southbound Mercedes colliding with the black Saab's passenger side. The collision resulted in minor injuries to both drivers; however, the black Saab was left disabled on the southbound lane.

As the occupants had exited their vehicles and were getting assistance from stopped motorists and nearby residents, a white Freightliner commercial vehicle travelling south on Highway 34 collided with the disabled black Saab which was pushed onto the southbound shoulder, striking several pedestrians and a parked vehicle belonging to one of the stopped motorists. Meanwhile, the white Freightliner continued southbound and struck a parked vehicle belonging to the nearby residents. The Freightliner then rolled onto its side and came to rest in the southbound ditch.

Three pedestrians and three vehicle drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Most were later released, though one of the pedestrians remained as a result of more serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Highway 34 remained closed for several hours.

The black Saab’s driver, a 57-year-old woman from Vaudreuil-Dorion, will face charges; however, none has been laid at this time.