150,000 powerless

About 150,000 Hydro One customers have been affected by outages caused by high winds.
Alexandria and Casselman were particularly hard hit Wednesday, with service being interrupted in the early morning and not being restored until late afternoon.
The current outage in Alexandria is scheduled to be resolved by 11:15 a.m....
"Crews have worked tirelessly to restore power to the majority of customers in less than 24 hours, after a storm event, for the second time in one week," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Our dedicated staff will continue working until every customer is restored."
Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235 or download the Hydro One power outage app. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages.
Customers can register for Outage Alerts online at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.
If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. Safety is at the core of everything Hydro One employees do. Not only are our crews trained in First Aid, every Hydro One vehicle is equipped with a First Aid kit.