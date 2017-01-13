Hospital overload

The Cornwall Community Hospital's occupancy rate is at 138 per cent.

To accommodate this overflow, patients are being admitted to the hallway, in off-service units, others are being transferred and as a last resort, some surgeries may be postponed.

The public can help by avoid visiting loved ones in the hospital if feeling unwell.

Keep the emergency department for true emergencies. Symptoms of the flu or gastro are manageable at home with plenty of rest, liquid and over the counter medication, unless complications arise or symptoms are severe.

Respect the other patients who require the bed by ensuring timely transportation when patients are discharged.

For the last six weeks, the acute care occupancy rate at CCH has been well over 100 per cent.