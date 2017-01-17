Sending out a final SOS

Monday Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at General Vanier, 1500 Cumberland St., Cornwall, is the final public Accommodation Review Committee (ARC) meeting to discuss the proposed closure of Glengarry District High School.

The Glengarry SOS committee "can't overstate the importance of a strong GDHS presence at this meeting. If there is one public event to go to, this is the one. We'd ask you to wear red Gaels colours, or red Gaels clothing. Doors open at 6!"

Glengarry SOS is providing busing from the Glengarry Sports Palace parking lot, free of charge. Buses will leave at 5. For more information, or to reserve a spot on one of the buses, please contact a committee member:

Alyson Graham (matthewandalyson@gmail.com)

Natasha Boucher (natashawdc@hotmail.com)

Mandy Duval (mandyduval@hotmail.com)

Dean MacGillivray (deanmacg@xplornet.com)

Krissi Pacaud (krissi.pacaud@gmail.com)

or info@glengarrysos.ca

Glengarry High School students, speak to Marshall Wilson.

You can also register for a spot on the bus on our website, www.glengarrysos.ca