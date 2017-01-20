Complete the survey

Speak up to save your schools.

MPP Jim McDonell encourages all residents of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry to visit the Upper Canada District School Board's accommodation review page at www.ucdsb.on.ca/programs/accomodationreview and click through to the online survey to provide their feedback on the proposed closure of many schools in our area.

"Community and school groups have raised their voices throughout the riding on the issue and every resident can contribute their voice to the conversation and show the broad concern throughout the community," he commented. "Completing the online survey will give the Board a tangible measure of the scale of local involvement in discussing the planned closures. Without sufficient responses, the Ministry of Education may conclude that the community is not interested or concerned about the plan – this can’t be the message we send." The survey, which closes February 1, is accessible at www.ucdsb.on.ca/programs/accomodationreview

