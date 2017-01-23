Scam alert

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has seen a significant decrease in the amount of losses attributed to the CRA scam, following a large number of arrests conducted by authorities at a number of "call centres" in India. The fraudsters are attempting to re-engage victims who have previously lost money to the CRA scam.

The following is an actual quote from an email sent to a victim: "We are happy to help you with our services. As you have already paid a huge amount of money to various scammers. Based on your background verification and as per your discussion with our senior management personnel Mr. David Carter, we are pleased to pay you CAD 97000 dollars. This is to inform you that the above amount will be given to you in four equal installments on the payment of nominal documentation fees which is 4.9% of CAD 97000$ which is equal to CAD 4753 dollar. This is a one time payment of the documentation charges which shall be collected at your door step by our representative. On receiving the said fees, we shall release your first installment cheque worth CAD 24250 dollars within 48 hours. If you have any queries you can reach us via email or you can call our management personnel whose details are as under. Mr David Carter".

Many victims never report these incidents to the police. If you or a family member has fallen victim to this fraud, please report to your local police service, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You have two ways to make a report to the CAFC: either by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) or through their online reporting tool at http://www.antifraudcentre- centreantifraude.ca/reportincident-signalerin…/index-eng.htm