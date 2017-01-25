Lockdown over at VCI

"A safety concern" at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute forced a temporary lockdown at the high school this morning.
Students have returned to the school after the Ontario Provincial Police requested that buses be redirected to Pleasant Corners Public School.
At 8:35 a.m., police informed administrators with the Upper Canada District School Board that it was safe for staff and students to return to VCI.
Counselling has been made available at the school for staff and students who may require support.
