17-year-old charged for threat at VCI

A 17-year-old male has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after the Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police detachment's investigation of threats being made at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute.
After receiving information shortly after midnight January 25, police ordered a lockdown at the high school.
The school remained closed for approximately one hour this morning while the Hawkesbury OPP, assisted by the East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit, conducted a search of the premises.
The accused has been detained pending a bail hearing today in L'Orignal court.
