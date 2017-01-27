2 men charged with sexual assault

Two men have been charged with sexually assaulting two boys between 1992 and 1995 in Alexandria.
A 56-year-old North Glengarry man faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference while a 41-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and uttering threats.
They were arrested by Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers after investigating reports that several sexual assaults at residences in Alexandria.
Both were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria March 8.
The names of the accused persons are being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victims.
Two men have been charged with sexually assaulting two boys between 1992 and 1995 in Alexandria.