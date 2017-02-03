Tax glitches

North Glengarry Township is working on correcting errors that have been detected in its tax bills.
“After a routine internal review, the township has identified discrepancies in the status of some tax accounts. The discrepancies typically relate to the manner in which payments, penalty and interest were applied and reported,” the municipality says in a press release.
“We are assessing the situation and working with our auditors to determine the nature and the scale of the issue,” relates Treasurer Annie Levac.
The township is also determining the most appropriate way to rectify the mistakes and is communicating with individuals regarding their tax accounts.
Chief Administrative Officer Daniel Gagnon notes that “the township needs to carefully balance privacy laws and its legislated duty to operate as transparently as possible and will continue to update the public and council as needed as the situation unfolds.”
The problem was red-flagged when pre-authorized payment accounts for 2017 were being set up, he explains.
When they received their interim tax bills, some ratepayers complained that they were being charged interest on overdue taxes, when in fact they were not in arrears.
“We are digging into it, dealing with this on a case by case basis,” relates Mr. Gagnon.
