Impasse at school board

The Canadian Union of Public Employees could take job action today (February 7) at schools operated by Le Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO). The French-language Catholic system, which includes École Elda Rouleau in Alexandria, is still the only school board in Ontario without a local collective agreement with its education workers. After two years in negotiations with the board, CUPE 4155 has given the required five days’ notice of a strike, which is scheduled to take place beginning Tuesday, February 7. More details as they become available.