Tax error update

The Township of North Glengarry has issued this update:
"Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the township’s auditors into inconsistencies in the status of some tax accounts related to the manner in which payments and interest were applied and reported. The Township CAO (Daniel Gagnon) notes that, “It is too early to speculate on the root causes but I can confirm that any errors found will be corrected and adjustments made accordingly to the required accounts.”
A special Council meeting is being held on Monday, February 13th at 4:00 pm in the Sandfield Centre to brief Council and review some of the legal and procedural options open to Council and staff for managing the corrections needed. The Township regrets any inconvenience caused by these inconsistencies and will continue to update the public on a regular basis."
