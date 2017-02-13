Two area schools slated for closure

Two schools on the block S.J. McLeod in Bainsville and North Stormont Public in Berwick are among 12 schools recommended for closure in an Upper Canada District School Board staff report. Other area schools will be preserved, according to the staff report that is to be discussed February 15. "While there were areas within the district–wide Accommodation Review where staff were able to arrive at a clear set of recommendations for the Board of Trustees via this report, there were other areas in the District that require further study beyond the scope and/or timelines of this Accommodation Review," the report reads. It is the intention of staff to continue to review the status of student programming and the District’s capacity for operating schools within regions that include Char-Lan and Glengarry.

The full report can be accessed here.