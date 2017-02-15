Mincome, anyone?

One in eight households in this region does not have enough money to buy food, a new study shows, confirming that “food insecurity” is a daily challenge for many people.

“Food insecurity is a serious public health problem that impacts physical, mental and social health,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “We need to work together to solve the problem, so let’s start a conversation about health!” He refers to a video at youtube.com/watch?v=wEJo1Zt2wuQ.

At the same time, the survey provides impetus for a campaign to set a minimum income, or mincome, for all Ontario residents.

Mincome was a success in the 1970s when a pilot project was started in Dauphin, Manitoba.