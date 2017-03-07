Freezing rain postpones girls EOSSAA hockey, Char-Lan skating showcase

The freezing rain our area received last evening and overnight had an impact on scheduled sports events, including the annual Char-Lan Skating Club showcase in Williamstown. The event had been slated for last night, but was postponed to March 27 due to the weather.

Today, Char-Lan DHS' girls hockey team was supposed to be skating at EOSSAA in Arnprior, but that event too has been bumped, moved to tomorrow.

