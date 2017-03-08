Fatal fire

A fire claimed the life of one person in East Hawkesbury Township March 7.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined, reports the Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. March 7. The blaze erupted in a large equipment storage building on Villeneuve Road, near St-Eugène. The fire resulted in one fatality. Further investigation will be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Foul play is not suspected.