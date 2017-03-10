Mumps advisory

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has seen two confirmed cases of mumps in its jurisdiction since the beginning of 2017. Across Ontario, there have been 42 cases of confirmed and probable mumps for 2017, compared to 40 cases for all of 2016.
Signs and symptoms of mumps include swelling and pain in one or more salivary glands, fever, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), fatigue and anorexia (loss of appetite). These symptoms can last up to 10 days.
