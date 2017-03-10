Get off the phone

The Ontario Provincial Police is conducting a Distracted Driving Campaign over March Break (March 13-19) to deal with the prime cause of fatal highway accidents. Last year marked the fourth consecutive year that inattentive drivers were behind the highest number of lives lost on OPP-patrolled roads over the other main causal factors in road fatalities.

In total, 65 people died in OPP-investigated collisions last year in which an inattentive driver was either a contributing factor or the primary cause of the death. In comparison to the other Big Four categories, 2016 ended with 55 speed-related, 53 seatbelt-related and 45 alcohol-related deaths.