Greenfield author Henri De Souza is seeking the public’s help in returning the remains of his late father to Togo, where he had been a chief.

Officially known as His Highness Chief Apetovia III of Kodjoviakope-Lome, Boniface De Souza passed away February 11.

“Fifteen months ago, Dad accepted a super-visa to come to visit his children and grandchildren in Canada. Due to his declining health, he did not go back to Togo, but unfortunately passed away, near Alexandria at the age of 75,” says Henri De Souza.

Because of his status, “It became important that his body be repatriated to Togo for burial,” notes Mr. De Souza.

The cost of funeral arrangements has spiked to $15,000.

In an effort to pay the expenses, the family has launched an online appeal, entitled “Help Bring The Chief Back.” The goal is $6,000. Visit gofundme.com/help-bring-the-chief-back to make a donation.