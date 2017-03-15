3 tractor trailer collision on 401

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are at the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving three tractor-trailer units on Highway 401, eastbound near Boundary Road, South Glengarry Township. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at the Boundary Road exit via Emergency Detour Routes (EDR - signs posted).
Adverse weather conditions continue to affect the area, motorists are urged to drive accordingly and be cognizant of emergency personnel and towing operators tending to scenes.
