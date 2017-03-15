The Glengarry News
Your Dedicated Glengarry County News & Information Source Alexandria Weather

3 tractor trailer collision on 401

publisher Mar 15, 2017 - 12:46pm

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are at the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving three tractor-trailer units on Highway 401, eastbound near Boundary Road, South Glengarry Township. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at the Boundary Road exit via Emergency Detour Routes (EDR - signs posted).
Adverse weather conditions continue to affect the area, motorists are urged to drive accordingly and be cognizant of emergency personnel and towing operators tending to scenes.

Tags
401 collision