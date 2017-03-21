Business raided

Police raided an Alexandria metal reycling operation early last Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-million-dollar “complex” tax evasion scheme.

Officers executed a search warrant at Kenyon Auto Centre on County Road 45 March 16 during Opération Nobélium, a two-year Sûreté du Québec probe of a series of transactions that allegedly defrauded the Québec government of $17 million in tax revenue over a period of 19 months.

