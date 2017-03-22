Tree conservation bylaw proposed

“We feel it is time to begin a conversation about the place of forests and trees in North Glengarry,” says a group of concerned citizens hoping to convince the township to enact a forest conservation bylaw.
The group, who will present its proposal at the March 27 council meeting, suggests the municipality adopt a temporary bylaw that would require anyone clear-cutting more than three acres or felling trees within 20 metres of any waterway to get a permit from the township. Details in the March 22 edition of The News.
“We feel it is time to begin a conversation about the place of forests and trees in North Glengarry,” says a group of concerned citizens hoping to convince the township to enact a forest conservation bylaw.