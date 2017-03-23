Canoe race date pushed back a week

The recent cold snap has re-frozen the Raisin River in parts, forcing a change in the date for the annual canoe race. The 14-day trend does not look favourable for an April 2 race, says the Raisin Region Conservation Authority. Currently there are 12 inches of ice at some locations along the river. The RRCA will be contacting people who have already registered to see if they would like a refund or if they are okay with the new date.

The new canoe race date is April 9.

Online registration, canoe rental information, and more can be found on the RRCA website here.

We will also have details in next week's edition of The Glengarry News.