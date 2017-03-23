Have your say

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital holds an information session Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the courtyard boardroom to discuss physician-assisted death. Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is a situation where a medical professional provides or administers medication that intentionally brings about a patient's death, at the request of the patient.
The patient must be a competent adult, suffering from a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" that causes the person to endure suffering that is intolerable.
If you plan to attend the meeting, RSVP to Jen Mattice at 613.525.2222 x4104 or by emailing jmattice@hgmh.on.ca
