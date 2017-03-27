Fraud suspected in tax bill errors

North Glengarry CAO Daniel Gagnon suspects that fraudulent actions may be the cause of problems with the township’s tax billing system. Since January, North Glengarry has heard from dozens of residents complaining about unusually high tax bills. At first, the municipality believed it was an internal error and hired an accounting firm to get to the bottom of the matter.

“With the help of the auditors, we suspect that fraud may be involved,” Mr. Gagnon says.“Council will hire some forensic auditors.”

