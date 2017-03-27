Seasonal spike in smuggling

March 3, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force seized 33 bags containing 595 kilograms of contraband fine cut tobacco on a Hamilton Island seasonal property.

“With the warming weather approaching, police will likely see an increase in illicit activities occurring on our waterways,” says Staff Sergeant Sylvain Leroux, acting Officer in charge of the CRTF. “If you witness or hear of suspicious activity occurring, we would ask that you contact the police. Together, we can reduce crime in our neighbourhoods.”

If you have any information regarding this crime or other criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The CRTF is a joint forces partnership led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and includes the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.