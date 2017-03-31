Warrant for this man

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Christopher Raymond is 41-year-old indigenous man, 5'9", 175 lbs. with a fair/light complexion, brown eyes, and short black and grey hair. The offender is known to frequent the Ottawa and Cornwall, Ontario areas as well as the Gatineau and Oka/Akwesasne areas of Québec.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of him is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 9-1-1.

He is serving time for several offences such as possession of a weapon obtained by indictable offence, obstructing justice, possession of an unauthorized firearm and possession of illegal drugs.