The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Patrick St-Denis is Indigenous, 33 years of age, 5'10 tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has visible tattoos on his face specifically an "arrow" surrounded by dots on his right cheek, a spade/arrow on his chin surrounded by black lines, and "FAST LIFE" written on his neck.

The offender is known to frequent Ottawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Visit www.www.opp.ca/Investigative/ROPE/index.htm