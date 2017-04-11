Fatal collision

A man died today (April 11) when the Mini Cooper he was driving collided with a milk tanker truck on County Road 31, north of Winchester Springs.
The car was travelling south when, for reasons under investigation, it crossed into the north lane and collided head-on with the truck.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. The truck driver was not injured.
A man died today (April 11) when the Mini Cooper he was driving collided with a milk tanker truck on County Road 31, north of Winchester Springs.