A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision which occurred at about 11:30 a.m on Highway 138 north of Sand Road, closing a section of 138 between County Roads 43 (Monkland) and 15 (Moose Creek.)

Police say a southbound passenger vehicle crossed into the north lane and collided head-on with a transport truck. The driver and lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.