135 speeding charges

Over the past Easter holiday weekend, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry OPP officers charged 135 drivers with speeding.

Five motorists were charged with stunt driving, travelling more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit, while 20 people were not wearing seatbelts and two were distracted.

"With the return of warmer weather and summer activities comes an increase in traffic population on roadways - it is imperative that everyone focuses on safe driving," states SD&G OPP Detachment Commander, Inspector Mike Mulhearn. "The lives of so many people depend on it - please do your part!"