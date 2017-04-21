Human remains found in Wendover

The Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police detachment seeks the public's help in identifying a man whose remains were found April 18 on the shore of the Ottawa River, off Division Road, in Wendover.

The man was 40-50 years old, about six feet tall, with a shaved head and facial hair described as stubble or unshaven.

He was wearing size 11, black "Airwalk" running shoes, with a distinctive fluorescent yellow/green sole and tongue, an olive coloured jacket with zipper up the front, a quilted liner and velcro wrist cuffs, a dark long sleeved shirt with a knitted greyish/blue sweater over top, black nylon track pants with a two tone grey strip on the side of the leg, and white or grey long underwear and maroon thick wool socks.

If you have any information that can assist in identifying the man, call 613-446-5124 or 1-888-310-1122.