Deadly snowmobile season

With the data just in for the entire 2016/2017 season, the OPP is reporting 26 snowmobile deaths, which is the highest number of lives lost since the 2003/2004 season. There were 12 deaths in February alone. Speeding, driver inattention and losing control were primary causes in half of these deaths. Notably, 17 of the 26 victims were between 45 and 64 years old.

"Our traffic data is compelling evidence that poor, careless behaviour is at the core of the majority of the fatal collisions and incidents we investigate on roads, waterways and trails. Despite the hard facts, some people fail to grasp the magnitude of their role in preventing these senseless deaths. The OPP remains committed to changing these costly behaviours through robust enforcement and education campaigns. The rest is up to Ontarians." - OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander, Traffic Safety and Operational Support.