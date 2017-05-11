Fraud victims sought

Investigators are seeking people who have been victimized by Kingston-based Next Level Investments, the subject of a police investigation that resulted in five people being charged with fraud.

The investigative team, which includes detectives from both the Kingston Police and the OPP, is now in a position to hear from people who may believe that they are a victim of this company or may have invested with them and either received or were promised a return for their investment. This link will provide direction of how to report and provide your information to police.