A 56-year-old North Glengarry man has been charged following an ongoing investigation into incidents of voyeurism.

Roderick Welburn has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of criminal harassment, reports the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

The investigation indicated that between March and April, 2017, the man had attended a residence on County Road 24, North Glengarry Township and peered through a window of the home on two occasions.