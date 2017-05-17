Collision blocks strip of 417

The westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Ontario-Québec border are closed following a collision involving two trucks.
The collision occurred when a westbound transport truck collided with a vehicle known as a "Truck Mounted Attenuator (also commonly referred to as Crash Truck)" which was stopped on a portion of the roadway where repair work was being conducted. The drivers of both involved vehicles have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Detours have been set up re-routing westbound traffic at the provincial border. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
