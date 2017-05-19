$70,000 drug seizure

A 45-year-old South Glengarry man has been charged after police confiscated about $70,000 in illicit drugs at a marijuana growing operation on Arlington Road near Lancaster.

Marc Rondeau faces charges of producing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was arrested when the Ontario Provincial Police Community Drug Action Team officers assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Crime Unit members executed a search warrant at a residence on Arlington Road.

A large quantity of marijuana, cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of $70,000, and growing equipment were seized.

The accused is to appear in Alexandria court June 7.