Bear sighting

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Hawkesbury detachment is asking residents of L'Orignal (Champlain Township) to be extra aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted near the village. Sightings of the animal near Ivaco Rolling Mills and Longueuil Street were reported to police this afternoon. OPP officers are currently on scene and are attempting to locate the bear. The OPP would like to reassure residents that all measures are being taken to ensure the bear doesn't pose a risk to the community. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is sending personnel to assist. Residents are asked to keep a safe distance if they see the bear and to notify police of any sightings by calling 911.