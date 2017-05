The federal and Ontario governments are providing $22.8 million to finance a remedy to Maxville's chronic water problem and to plan an expansion of Alexandria's sewage treatment facility.

North Glengarry will receive $15.2 million from the federal government and $7.6 million from the province, while the township will be required to pay $7.6 million.

Funds were announced Friday in Maxville.

