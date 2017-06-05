Assault, voyeurism charges

A 30-year-old South Glengarry man faces several charges after a Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment investigation into a report of incidents at a residence on County Road 34, South Glengarry.
The investigation found that between now and 2014 a man had assaulted, sexually assaulted and threatened his common-law spouse. Upon his arrest, officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine.
The man is charged with two counts of sexual assault, five counts of spousal assault, three counts of voyeurism where he recorded the victim without her knowledge, uttering threats, publication of an intimate image without consent, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with recognizance.
His name is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.