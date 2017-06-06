Dying man left at hospital

Police are seeking the public’s assistance after two men drove off after leaving a dying man at the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria Monday night.

At 7:25 p.m. Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment officers were dispatched to the hospital, where two suspects had left the man who was suffering from a life-threatening injury and then fled. The victim, a 29-year-old from Ottawa, was pronounced dead shortly later.

The suspect vehicle, a white Honda Odyssey with Québec licence plates, was located a short time later. The two men, ages 57 and 29, have been arrested and are currently in custody. No charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or information to this incident.

At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification and a post-mortem examination.

The investigation into this death is continuing by the SD&G OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Dan Nadeau of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Daniel Roy at 613-534-2223 during business hours or 24/7 at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to provide information anonymously you can call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online here.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.